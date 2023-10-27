Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

From Estepona to Maro and everywhere in between, the Costa del Sol is preparing for the spookiest night of the year. Highlights include Maroween (Maro, Nerja) where the famous Fiesta del Boniato y Castaña (sweet potato and chestnut) is taking place on 31 October with street parades, live music and more.

Further along the coast Mezquitilla, Caleta and Torre del Mar are all holding children's activities and street parades and in Rincón de la Victoria there are frightful festivities at the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana d Plaza de la Constitución from 5pm.

In Malaga city both the botanic gardens and Autocine are holding events for all the family. At the botanic gardens there are children's activities on Saturday 28 from 11am to 2pm and then on Tuesday 31 join staff at the gardens to find out what happens when a scientific experiment goes horribly wrong and the garden is full of mutant species...

There are also free events in the different areas of Malaga city centre, from 'Terror in the East' in the Alberto Suárez gardens (El Palo) to Halloween Fest in Parque del Oeste and Churriana's annual 'night of terror'.

Bioparc in Fuengirola has five days of activities planned from 28 October to 1 November, during which time children aged three to nine go for free if they are wearing fancy dress.

Estepona's caseta municipal in the Parque Ferial is being converted into a house of horror and there are ghoulish goings-on around Marbella's Plaza de los Naranjos from 6pm. A terror walk and escape game are in store in Torremolinos, where there will also be numerous activities at the fairground starting at 5pm.

See town hall websites for more details.