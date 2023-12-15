Get into the spirit of Christmas at the English Cemetery in Malaga

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 15 December 2023, 07:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

Dramatised visits, storytelling, street markets and Christmas carols are some of the family activities you can enjoy as part of the upcoming programme at the English Cemetery in Malaga. On various dates until the 4th January (see below), the cemetery is organising its Christmas Carol events, which will be held from 5 to 10 pm.

Taking inspiration from the novel by Charles Dickens published just over a decade after the creation of the English Cemetery in 1831, the foundation that runs it wants to recreate the atmosphere of the Victorian Christmas and for this purpose it will have its own choir which, dressed as the carol singers of the time, will perform some of the most traditional Christmas songs.

The cemetery will be specially lit for Christmas and visits to the cemetery will be led by the miserly Mr Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. In addition, in collaboration with the Junta Municipal de Distrito nº1-Centro, there will also be Christmas music with the Coral Voces de Viñeros de la Hermandad Sacramental de Viñeros choir (22 December).

Tickets and programme of activities

A Christmas Carol will take place on 16, 17, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 December and on 2, 3 and 4 January from 5pm to 10pm. The cemetery will also remain open during its usual opening hours (from Tuesday to Sunday between 9am and 2pm).

The English Choir

Dates: 16, 17, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 December and 2, 3, 4 January

Timetable: 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. 15 minutes per performance

Dramatised tours by Mr Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future

Dates: 16, 17, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 December and 2, 3, 4 January

Timetable: Tours at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. 30 minutes per tour

Stories in the chapel (storytelling)

Dates: 16, 17, 29 and 30 December and 2, 3 and 4 January.

Time: 6pm.

English Cemetery special Christmas market

Date: 16 December.

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm.

Choir concert by the Voces de Viñeros de la Hermandad Sacramental de Viñeros

Date: 22 December.

Time: 7.30pm.