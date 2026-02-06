Gala night of ostentatious costumes and brazen humour

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:07 Share

The Torremolinos Gala de Drag Queen, one of the most prominent dates in the town's LGBT+ calendar, will take place on Saturday 21 February at the Príncipe de Asturias auditorium. The show will offer a diverse cast of performances offered by pop-diva style artistes, to the more risqué drag queens in lacquered wigs, shocking makeup, ostentatious costumes and fast-fire, brazen humour.

Organised by the town hall and the gay trader's association of Torremolinos (Acogat), the event will bring together some of the region's top acts aiming to be crowned the Torremolinos drag queen 2026.

The gala reflects the evolution and consolidation of the drag scene in Torremolinos, incorporating in this edition a number of artists who are making their debut both in this competition and in this type of event.

The jury, composed of professionals related to the fashion industry in Torremolinos, will select the winners based on originality, imagination and the ease and grace with which they are able to walk in their outfit. The winner of the competition will be invited to participate in the hosting of Torremolinos Pride in June.

This flamboyant show, which offers the ambience of a vogue ball, will present performances by Kelly Roller, a drag queen, singer and finalist from Drag Race España; and Azúcar Moreno, an international chart-topping duo who will close the show.

Tickets for the gala, which begins at 8pm, cost six euros and are available now. Last year's show sold out, so early reservation is recommended.

www.malagaentradas.com