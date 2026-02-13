Fuengirola gets ready to tango during municipal dance show

Dancers on stage at the auditorium during last year's showcase.

Tony Bryant FUENGIROLA. Friday, 13 February 2026, 10:13 Share

The Palacio de la Paz auditorium in Fuengirola will host the municipal ballroom, Latin and regional dance showcase tonight (Friday 13th) an event that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Beginning at 8pm, the show is a demonstration of the work carried out in the municipal dance workshops that are run by local instructor Raquel del Pozo. Her role is to teach students the basic techniques and first steps that will later translate into increasingly complex choreographies such as those presented at this year's event.

The show, which is free, includes dancers between the ages of 24 and 80, who will perform in various categories.

The event kicks off with ballroom dancing, which includes waltz, tango and foxtrot, three of the most popular styles of this genre. The show continues with the Latin section, where the students will demonstrate their skills with styles such as mambo, salsa, merengue and bachata, dances inspired by indigenous American, Iberian and West African influences.

The show closes with styles closer to home, with the block of regional dances, and a particular emphasis on the sevillanas, a style full of Andalusian spirit.