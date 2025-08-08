From jitterbug jazz to sing-along Abba at the cemetery

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 8 August 2025, 11:48 Share

Francisco Palomo and his Jitterbug Jazz Band are performing at the English Cemetery on Paseo Reding in Malaga city on Saturday 9 August.

Organisers of the concert say that the band has been entertaining audiences at St. George’s “for several years and enjoy playing many of your favorite jazz tunes”.

Then on Saturday 30 August The Abba Experience is coming to the cemetery for a singalong event hosted by Talk Radio Europe’s Giles Brown and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Audiences are invited to take a picnic to eat during the interval and there will be a bar offering wine, beer, and soft drinks at both events. Tables and seating will be available.

For the Jitterbug Jazz band this Saturday, the bar opens at 7:30pm and the concert starts at 8:15pm. Tickets cost 20 euros.

The Abba Experience starts at 8.30pm although doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost 30 euros and can be purchased for both events via the St George’s website: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com/events.