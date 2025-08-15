Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Visitors enjoying last year's Tres Culturas festival. SUR.
Culture

Frigiliana gets ready to celebrate its Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage

The town's Festival de las Tres Culturas, which is now in its eighteenth year, is taking place from Thursday 28 to Sunday 31 August

Jennie Rhodes

FRIGILIANA.

Friday, 15 August 2025, 17:07

This year's Festival de las Tres Culturas (three cultures) in Frigiliana is taking place from Thursday 28 to Sunday 31 August.

Now in its eighteenth year, the event celebrates the town's Christian, Muslim and Jewish cultures. On each day visitors will find a craft market with a hundred stalls, music, storytelling, nighttime masked parades and 'Muluk gnawa'; a candlelit walk.

There's also a multifaith chapel, fireworks displays and the tapas route and workshops and activities for children and families.

The four day event allows visitors to enjoy and discover the rich legacy that these three cultures have left in the Axarquía when Frigiliana becomes a meeting place where history, music, art and gastronomy intertwine.

This year the live music concerts will take place in three venues: San Antonio de Padua church, town hall patio and Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

This year's performers include Kiko Veneno, Colectivo Panamera, KlezMerama, Al-Marán y Neftis Paloma, Mawazin and El Mantel de Noa offering a mix of flamenco, Mediterranean music, Sephardic sounds, Arabic rhythms, Balkan music and Latin American fusion.

On Thursday 28 at 6pm the market and the tapas route will officially begin and there will be live music in the Callejón del Inquisidor and La Princesa Ratona de Berta la Despierta in the exhibition hall. At 7pm there will be a parade, "Raqus al Hagala: the Bedouin dance.

Free bus service

At 10pm the official opening of the festival will take place in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, with a candlelit walk, a musical show and a masks parade and at 11pm Al-Maran and Neftis Paloma will perform.

There will be free shuttle buses from the designated car parks and between Frigiliana and Nerja.

For a full programme go to: www.frigiliana3culturas.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall promises 1.2 million euros for improvements after years of complaints
  2. 2 Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola
  3. 3 Plans for bathing area and open-air auditorium in popular Costa del Sol park
  4. 4 Robert John Northcott 1945-2025
  5. 5 Plans progress for 57 affordable houses on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Ten people subject to court-issued warrants arrested in Mijas
  7. 7 Learn about the history of eastern Costa del Sol town through outdoor exhibition
  8. 8 All (Andalusian) roads lead to Santiago
  9. 9 Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals
  10. 10 Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Frigiliana gets ready to celebrate its Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage

Frigiliana gets ready to celebrate its Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage