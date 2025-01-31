Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of Spain's most celebrated poets, Federico García Lorca. SUR
Flamenco-jazz show focuses on Granada poet&#039;s love life

Flamenco-jazz show focuses on Granada poet's love life

The show explores how the breakdown of Federico García Lorca's relationship with Emilio Aladrén affected his work at that time

Tony Bryant

MALAGA.

Friday, 31 January 2025, 11:10

The Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina cultural centre in Malaga will present a show based on the works of one of Spain's most celebrated poets today (Friday) and Saturday 1 February. Concierto Lorca: del Flamenco al Jazz, focuses on the work and life of Federico García Lorca, and also his relationship with the Madrid sculptor, Emilio Aladrén.

Aladrén and Lorca enjoyed a two-year open relationship, but their separation in 1927 sent Lorca into a depression that caused him to head to New York, a trip which motivated one of his most famous works, Poeta en Nueva York.

The show, performed by actor Manuel Navarro, saxophonist Aarón González and guitarist Adrán Cobo, focuses on Lorca's emotions and how the relationship with Aladrén, and the eventual breakdown, affected his work at that time.

The performance also traces Lorca's fascination with flamenco, his love of Gypsy culture and his experiences with jazz in New York. On his trips to Harlem, he witnessed the marginalisation suffered by ethnic minorities and the segregation of blacks, which he compared to the treatment that Gypsies received in Andalucía.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30 pm, cost between 12 and 18 euros and are available from www.giglon.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena to welcome in Chinese New Year with day of festivities
  2. 2 Fuengirola gets ready for its week dedicated to love
  3. 3 Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district
  4. 4 Damp walls in your house?
  5. 5 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  6. 6 Big increase in people using recently renovated library in Benalmádena during first week of opening
  7. 7 Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth
  8. 8 Mijas accessibility project continues with work on three streets in Las Lagunas
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town advances plans for social housing
  10. 10 Massive innovation and hospitality fair will bring together 500 companies on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Flamenco-jazz show focuses on Granada poet's love life