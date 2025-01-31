Flamenco-jazz show focuses on Granada poet's love life The show explores how the breakdown of Federico García Lorca's relationship with Emilio Aladrén affected his work at that time

Tony Bryant MALAGA. Friday, 31 January 2025, 11:10

The Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina cultural centre in Malaga will present a show based on the works of one of Spain's most celebrated poets today (Friday) and Saturday 1 February. Concierto Lorca: del Flamenco al Jazz, focuses on the work and life of Federico García Lorca, and also his relationship with the Madrid sculptor, Emilio Aladrén.

Aladrén and Lorca enjoyed a two-year open relationship, but their separation in 1927 sent Lorca into a depression that caused him to head to New York, a trip which motivated one of his most famous works, Poeta en Nueva York.

The show, performed by actor Manuel Navarro, saxophonist Aarón González and guitarist Adrán Cobo, focuses on Lorca's emotions and how the relationship with Aladrén, and the eventual breakdown, affected his work at that time.

The performance also traces Lorca's fascination with flamenco, his love of Gypsy culture and his experiences with jazz in New York. On his trips to Harlem, he witnessed the marginalisation suffered by ethnic minorities and the segregation of blacks, which he compared to the treatment that Gypsies received in Andalucía.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30 pm, cost between 12 and 18 euros and are available from www.giglon.com