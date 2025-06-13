Flamenco heavyweights come together for annual festival

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre. Friday, 13 June 2025, 09:41 Compartir

The prestigious Torre del Cante flamenco festival, now in its 51st year, will take place in the El Portón open-air auditorium in Alhaurín de la Torre on Saturday 21 June. This is one of the most well-established summer flamenco gatherings in Andalucía and, as in previous years, this instalment will present some of the most illustrious names of today's flamenco scene.

These include José Mercé, a singer from Jerez de la Frontera who is considered one of the most versatile singers in the history of the art. Mercé is no stranger to this festival, having performed here on several occasions over the years. He is renowned for his unearthly Gypsy-style cante when singing flamenco's deep songs, although his versatile voice is also well suited to new flamenco and even pop music.

He will be joined by Huelva native, Argentina, who, along with songs from her latest recording (Mi Idilio con La Habana), will perform traditional fandangos from her birthplace; Antonio Reyes, a singer who descends from the dynasty of artists such as Jarrito and Pansequito; and Luis Heredia - El Polaco, a singer from the Sacromonte district of Granada considered a master of the new trends of flamenco.

The dance will be supplied by the flamenco company of Seville's Pastora Galván, a dancer and choreographer who comes from a family of flamenco dancers, with her father, José Galván, and her brother, Israel Galván, as mainstays in the flamenco dance world.

Tickets for the festival, which starts at 9pm, cost 30 euros and can be purchased at the El Portón ticket office or online at www.mientrada.net