Film festival 2024: a list of cinemas that will offer tickets at 3.50 euros

In Malaga, a dozen cinemas in the province have joined the initiative

Enrique Miranda

Málaga

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 10:56

La Fiesta del Cine 2024, the initiative that promotes going to cinemas all over Spain with several screenings at very competitive prices, already has a date set. It will take place on Monday 3, Tuesday 4, Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 June, with tickets during those four days at the special price of 3.50 euros. A great opportunity to see the latest premieres with tickets at a price of another era.

In Malaga, cinema tickets in some establishments have already broken the ten euro barrier, although it is more usual to pay between 6 and 8 euros to go to the cinema, depending on the municipality in the province, and these prices tend to go up at weekends.

More than 315 cinemas are participating in this new edition of the Fiesta del Cine and it offers a great opportunity to see premieres in cinemas at a much lower price than usual.

Anyone interested will be able get their tickets, which will be available from Wednesday 29 May online, both on the websites of the cinemas and at the ticket offices of the establishments themselves.

In Malaga there are a dozen cinemas that are joining the Fiesta del Cine 2024, the main ones in the city such as Yelmo Playa Mayor, Yelmo Vialia, UCC Rosaleda or MK2 Cinesur de Málaga Nostrum, as well as cinemas in Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria, Ronda, Vélez-Málaga, Coín, Fuengirola or Antequera.

You can consult all the cinemas in the promotion below.

The Fiesta del Cine has already attracted more than 30 million spectators since the promotion started in 2009. It is an initiative supported by the Federación de Distribuidoras Cinematográficas, the Federación de Cines de España, the Academia de Cine and the Ministry of Culture. The event's website is currently under maintenance, but will be launched in the next few days. In the meantime, information is available on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

