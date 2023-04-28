Figures in mixed media for new Nerja exhibition Dutch artist Cody Bloemsma exhibits her work at the municipal exhibition centre

Dutch artist Coby Bloemsma is exhibiting her latest paintings and objects from today until 13 May in the Sala de Exposiciones in Calle Cristo, Nerja.

‘Figuras’ is a collection of acrylics, collage and mixed media on canvas and on wood.

Her objects are made from recycled materials such as wood and rusty metal.

“The human figure has always intrigued me, hence the title of this exhibition.” Coby said. After a career with the Dutch civil service Coby took early retirement and moved to England. She has lived in Spain for 12 years.

The exhibition is open every day from 11am to 2pm and 6 to 9pm.

