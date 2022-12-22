Festive farcical fun with Cinderella at the Salón Varietés Theatre The story is based around Perrault’s tale which focuses on a young woman forced into a life of servitude

The Christmas pantomime season is well and truly under way in Fuengirola, especially at the Salón Varietés Theatre, where the audience is encouraged and expected to participate in its farcical production of Cinderella.

This classic panto, complete with the wicked stepmother, the conniving stepsisters, and, of course, the charming prince, has already been attracting sell-out audiences, and there is still time to enjoy the slapstick comedy, when it returns after Christmas from Monday 2 until Thursday 5 January.

The storyline is based around the classic version of Perrault’s tale of ‘the little glass slipper’, which focuses on a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centred stepsisters who dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, and a good dose of audience participation, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds her knight in shining armour.

Directed by Keith Spitalnick, the farcical festive fun will continue nightly at 7.30pm, with special matinee performances at 2pm on Tuesday and Thursday, although there will not be an evening performance on Thursday.

Tickets, which costs 20 euros (12 euros for children under 12 years of age), can be reserved on the theatre’s website (www.salonvarietestheatre.com), or from the box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday. The theatre has organised two special bus services from Estepona, and Coín and Alhaurín el Grande, for the Wednesday evening performance.

Reservations for these services, which cannot be reserved online, must be made by phoning Derek on 696 430 160.

Reservations for those with mobility problems can only be made at the box office.