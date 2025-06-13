Festival to show expressive versatility of the guitar

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 13 June 2025, 09:39 Compartir

The 1st Torremolinos guitar festival continues at the Molino de Inca botanical gardens tonight (Friday), a cycle of concerts that began last month and continues until Friday June 20. The festival features various aspects of the guitar in modern music and has so far presented concerts by the Jean Piere Rampal Duo and the Tokyo Guitar Orchestra.

Tonight's concert, which starts at 7pm, will present 'the nylon and steel experience', a performance featuring Italian artists Roberto Fabri and Fabio Macera. Their performance offers a unique musical journey blending classical, jazz and pop influences, while showcasing the expressive versatility of both nylon and steel-string guitars.

The final concert will take place on Friday 20 June at 7pm and will offer a performance by Torremolinos flamenco guitarist Oscar Barrio, who will present his show Essence of the Soul, a show dedicated to the memory of Paco de Lucía. There will also be a special tribute, performed by Italian guitarist Juan Lorenzo, to Juan Ramón Montoya, a Gypsy considered one of the fundamental pillars of the flamenco guitar.

Entrance to both concerts is free until full capacity is reached.