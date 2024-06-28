Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Delirios de Cherry will perform at the Guadia Rock Festival. SUR
Festival to rock Serranía de Ronda village this weekend
Music

Festival to rock Serranía de Ronda village this weekend

The lineup for the festival in Jimera de Líbar includes three bands with diverse musical styles

Tony Bryant

Jimera de Líbar

Friday, 28 June 2024, 10:00

Bar Allioli y Más in Jimera de Líbar will host the Guadia Rock Festival on Saturday 29 June, a day offering live music and local culture. Known for its scenic location and vibrant atmosphere in the Serranía de Ronda, the bar has established itself as one of the main live music venues in the area.

The lineup for the festival includes three bands with diverse musical styles: these are Delirios de Cherry, a trio that performs a mixture of soul, folk and rock and roll with South American overtones; Captain Wallace, a local band known for their energetic live performances; and Acoustasonics, who offer a blend of acoustic and electric covers of songs by bands such as The Rolling Stones, U2, Queen, Robbie Williams and Metallica, among others.

The festival, which is free, starts at 2pm.

