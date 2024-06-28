Festival to rock Serranía de Ronda village this weekend

Tony Bryant Jimera de Líbar Friday, 28 June 2024, 10:00 | Updated 10:13h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Bar Allioli y Más in Jimera de Líbar will host the Guadia Rock Festival on Saturday 29 June, a day offering live music and local culture. Known for its scenic location and vibrant atmosphere in the Serranía de Ronda, the bar has established itself as one of the main live music venues in the area.

The lineup for the festival includes three bands with diverse musical styles: these are Delirios de Cherry, a trio that performs a mixture of soul, folk and rock and roll with South American overtones; Captain Wallace, a local band known for their energetic live performances; and Acoustasonics, who offer a blend of acoustic and electric covers of songs by bands such as The Rolling Stones, U2, Queen, Robbie Williams and Metallica, among others.

The festival, which is free, starts at 2pm.