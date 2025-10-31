Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Coraxalia during a previous concert . SUR
Concert

Enjoy a varied programme of music from Coraxalia

The international Axarquía-based choir is giving a concert in Algarrobo Costa on Saturday 1 November

Jennie Rhodes

Algarrobo.

Friday, 31 October 2025, 10:45

Axarquía-based international choir Coraxalia is giving a concert at the Salon de Actos, Tenencia de Alcadía building in Algarrobo Costa on Saturday 1 November at 6.30pm.

Under the direction of conductor and director Celia Varo Aragón, the choir explains that Saturday's concert is "divided into two very contrasting parts".

The first part is dedicated to sacred music, "with works that convey spirituality, serenity and recollection".

The second part includes Spanish folklore, pop and international rock classics as well as contemporary popular music. Tickets cost three euros.

Coralaxalia always welcomes new singers to join the choir and rehearsals take place every Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm at the Casa Hermandad de la Cofradía de los Estudiantes, Plaza de los Sastres in Vélez-Málaga.

For more information about the concert and the choir itself phone: 657 951 755 (English) or 653 150 058 (Spanish). Or email: coraxaliacoral@gmail.com.

