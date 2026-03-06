Enjoy a spring festival of sacred and early music in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía. Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:22 Share

The March Hare awakens from its winter hibernation to begin its journey, bringing classical music to four towns and villages in the Axarquía through the Liebre de Marzo programme of sacred and early music, organised by Ventana Abierta. The programmes have been designed for all audiences and include a brass quintet and a chamber orchestra.

The first concert is taking place on Saturday 7 March at the San Antonio de Padua church in Frigiliana at 12.30pm where the Devienne Quartet will be performing Dialogues between strings and winds. Quartets OP. 73. By composer François Devienne (1759 – 1803).

The next concert is taking place at the Nuestra Señora de la Asunción church in Cómpeta on Saturday 14 March where brass quintet Brassarquía will be performing the programme: Roots and Splendours of Early Music at 12.30pm.

The hare then moves to Almáchar, where on Saturday 21 March, the Spinto quartet will be performing its programme The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross on Saturday 21 March at the San Mateo Apóstol church at 12.30pm.

The last concert in the season will be at the San Isidro Labrador church in Periana on Saturday 29 March where the Arsis chamber orchestra will perform their programme of Nights and Scenes from the 18th Century at 12.30pm.

Admission is free for all four concerts and is on a first-come basis. For further information visit: www.ventana-abierta.es or call: 690 073 871.