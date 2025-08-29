Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A young pianist performing at last year's Noche en Vela. J. Rhodes
Enjoy a night of culture by candlelight on eastern Costa del Sol

'Noche en Vela' is returning to a town in the Axarquía on Saturday 30 August with a wide range of activities taking place across ten zones

Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:33

Noche en Vela (night in candles) is returning to Vélez-Málaga on Saturday 30 August with culture taking to the streets and public buildings throughout the night.

Organised into ten zones, there is something for all ages from music to dance, theatre, food and drink and guided tours (in Spanish).

The event starts at 8pm on Plaza de las Carmelitas (zone one), followed by a street parade. The plaza will then be given over to children's activities while teenagers can learn more about different music styles in the Canalejas area.

San Francisco market and convent is in zone two, where there will be young musicians giving piano and violin recitals in Palacio Benial and international choir Coraxalia are giving a concert in the convent at midnight.

Artist Evaristo Guerra is giving a guided tour of his frescoes in the Ermita de los Remedios (chapel), on 'El Cerro' (zone 3) at 10pm and other highlights include flamenco and the popular local band Electroduendes in zone seven and a tribute to Mecano up at the Fortaleza.

For a full programme with times and venues go to Facebook: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga.

