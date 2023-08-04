Elrow’s back in the Axarquía with a Psychrowdelic Trip The one-day music festival is happening on Saturday 19 August on Vélez-Málaga’s fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre

“Jump into the wildest hippy commune ever” is what Elrow promises for this year’s show on 19 August in Vélez-Málaga. Following the success of last year’s event in Torre del Mar, the one-day dance music show is back in town to “make elrow, not war”.

This year’s theme is the Psychrowdelic Trip which has already been to Miami, Zurich, Ibiza and Barcelona.

It promises to get festival-goers “dancing to the sixties beat” and organisers promise to “relive the Summer of Love” complete with kaleidoscope-painted caravans and a garden with psychedelic plants.

Expect hippie communes, peaceful demonstrations, groups of people on bicycles and more.

Doors open at 5pm on Saturday 19 August and the party goes on until the early hours of Sunday morning. This year it is taking place on the fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre.

Music is coming from over 20 DJs including Swede Adam Beyer, Brit Latmun and Australian DJ, Fisher. Dig out your CND T-shirts and spread love and peace in Vélez-Málaga.

Tickets and information: www.elrow.com