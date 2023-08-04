Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An Elrow Psychrowdelic Trip event. SUR
Elrow’s back in the Axarquía with a Psychrowdelic Trip

Elrow’s back in the Axarquía with a Psychrowdelic Trip

The one-day music festival is happening on Saturday 19 August on Vélez-Málaga’s fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:03

Compartir

“Jump into the wildest hippy commune ever” is what Elrow promises for this year’s show on 19 August in Vélez-Málaga. Following the success of last year’s event in Torre del Mar, the one-day dance music show is back in town to “make elrow, not war”.

This year’s theme is the Psychrowdelic Trip which has already been to Miami, Zurich, Ibiza and Barcelona.

It promises to get festival-goers “dancing to the sixties beat” and organisers promise to “relive the Summer of Love” complete with kaleidoscope-painted caravans and a garden with psychedelic plants.

Expect hippie communes, peaceful demonstrations, groups of people on bicycles and more.

Doors open at 5pm on Saturday 19 August and the party goes on until the early hours of Sunday morning. This year it is taking place on the fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre.

Music is coming from over 20 DJs including Swede Adam Beyer, Brit Latmun and Australian DJ, Fisher. Dig out your CND T-shirts and spread love and peace in Vélez-Málaga.

Tickets and information: www.elrow.com

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga sets record overnight temperature for August, with mercury not dropping below 30.3C
  2. 2 Last month was the hottest July in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol since records began in 1942
  3. 3 Flamingos descend on Malaga city wetlands
  4. 4 World's top Coldplay tribute band bring their impressive show to Malaga
  5. 5 Work starts on burying overhead high-voltage cables in Fuengirola
  6. 6 Beach festival in Marbella investigated for refusing access to those with food and drink
  7. 7 Spain opens case against 'low-cost' airline hand luggage charges
  8. 8 Spanish royals pose on Mallorcan family holiday
  9. 9 Town hall announces longer nighttime hours for summer fair in Bemalmádena Pueblo
  10. 10 Benalmádena's 56 beach showers adjusted in effort to save water

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad