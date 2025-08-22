Electronic music festival to offer 'kind of craziness this world needs'

One of the stages at the festival in Italy earlier this year.

A new instalment of the ElRow Town festival takes place on Saturday (23 August), a total sensory experience where house and techno music intertwine with stagecraft, humour and street theatre. The electronic music festival will be held at the open-air Oasis Marbella Fest venue in San Pedro Alcántara, transforming the Costa del Sol into the epicentre of hedonism.

Billed as the "kind of craziness this world needs", this festival is one of the most exuberant, colourful, and psychedelic events in Southern Europe, with more than 50 international DJs, six themed stages, 400 performers and 12 hours of non-stop music.

Organisers said that everything is designed to amaze, from its stage architecture to the immersive choreography of acrobats, stilt walkers, clowns and jugglers.

This year, the event includes substantial improvements to the audience experience: more access points, more rest rooms, shaded areas and a new VIP and chill-out area.

Tickets for the festival, which has also been staged in Madrid and Reggio Emilia (Italy), this year, cost between 40 and 250 euros.

The event will start at 4pm and continue until 4am.