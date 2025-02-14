Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Drag queens on stage during last year’s gala in Torremolinos. SUR
Drag gala returns to the Costa for a night of sequins, panache and pomp
Thirteen artists will compete for the coveted crown at the Torremolinos Gala Drag Queen in the municipal auditorium on Saturday

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 14 February 2025, 09:10

Torremolinos Gala Drag Queen, one of the most important and influential events on the Spanish drag scene, will return to the municipal auditorium (Principe de Asturias) for the eighth year tomorrow (Saturday). Organised by the town hall and the gay trader’s association of Torremolinos (Acogat), the event will bring together 13 of the country’s most outrageous drag artists who will strut their feathers and sequins to become crowned the Torremolinos drag queen 2025. The winner of the competition will be invited to participate in the hosting of Torremolinos Pride in June.

The flamboyant gala will be presented by Supremme de Luxe, master of ceremonies of Drag Race Spain, and Sebastián Gallego, a lawyer who works in the world of communication.

The show will offer a diverse cast of performances offered by the pop-diva style drags, to the more established risqué queens who perform with all the panache and pomp expected from this colourful celebration.

Among this year’s artistes are Cilla Vie, Lorena Larios, Androgyn, Driana Cournycovap, and Alma DeSoul, an artiste that won the competition in both 2022 and 2023.

Starting at 8pm, the gala, which has become the biggest reference in the sector on the Costa del Sol, will also include a performance by Sharonne, winner of the second edition of Drag Race Spain and Fran Nove, a well-known DJ on the LGBT+ club scene.

Tickets cost six euros and can be obtained from the website www.torremolinosplus.com/entradas and, demand permitting, at the ticket office on the night of the show.

