Discover Japanese Shodō calligraphy and Sumie painting in Frigiliana Almost 60 artists from 15 countries are exhibiting their work at the village's annual Art Route from 6 to 8 October

Jennie Rhodes Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Frigiliana Art Route is taking place from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 October with 57 artists from 15 different countries exhibiting work at 30 locations in the village.

The venues are open from 11am to 2pm and then 4 until 8pm on the three days of the event.

A series of workshops and demonstrations are happening at different times over the weekend, including a painting workshop with this year's guest artist, Alejandro Carpintero.

There's also silk painting by Daiana Bruno on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 7pm and Sunday from 12.30 to 1.30pm and Japanese Shodō calligraphy and Sumie painting by Carmen Mai every day. See programme for times.

Organisers of the Art Route, Maribel Martín and Brendan Taylor of Amarte gallery, said the event "inspires creativity and encourages exploration of one's own artistic talents. It is also a meeting point for gallery owners interested in discovering new artists." Brochures and QR codes are available on the Art Route's social media pages and at the venues.