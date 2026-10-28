Costa del Sol expands leisure offering with major urban park developments and sports facilities

Tony Bryant 28/10/2026 Actualizado a las 07:19h.

The Costa del Sol has long been a popular destination, renowned for its approximately 160 kilometres of coastline and around 120 golden beaches, which are among the region’s most appealing attractions. However, local authorities in this popular holiday destination have recently begun exploring alternative spaces for visitors and tourists, with a particular focus on sports and leisure activities.

Malaga province already offers plenty spacious parks, gardens and green lungs, such as Parque del Oeste in Malaga city, a substantial neighbourhood park with lakes, sculptures, ornamental gardens and children’s play areas; Parque La Paloma in Benalmádena, one of the best-known urban parks on the coast, with a lake, landscaped gardens and wildlife; and Parque de los Tres Jardines in Marbella, a spacious green area of around 9.5 hectares divided into Arab, Mediterranean and subtropical gardens.

Parque La Paloma in Benalmádena is one of the best-known urban parks on the coast. (SUR)

Over the last 12 months, many coastal towns and inland destinations have implemented innovative new projects to revitalise neglected areas and renovate run-down squares, while also transforming large spaces into impressive recreational areas equipped with a variety of facilities to cater to a wider range of interests. One of the primary areas of focus has been the implementation of environmental and conservation measures to promote long-term sustainability.

Regeneration projects

One of these towns is Torremolinos, which, in July 2026, unveiled the newly redeveloped Plaza de La Nogalera, marking the completion of one of the municipality’s most significant urban regeneration projects in recent years. Located adjacent to the railway station, the redesigned square strengthens its role as one of town’s principal gateways, offering visitors a welcoming first impression of the town while creating a vibrant, accessible and pedestrian-friendly public space.

The scheme offered strong sustainability credentials through the use of drought-tolerant plants, recirculating water systems and energy-efficient programmable LED lighting, improving both environmental performance and visitor comfort.

The Gran Parque de Mijas is one of the largest urban parks in Andalucía. (SUR)

Inspired by the movement and character of the Mediterranean shoreline to create an attractive new civic space, the redesigned square offers shaded seating areas with pergolas, landscaping, water features and improved accessibility. It is the perfect place to unwind, relax and enjoy the soothing water features and cooling ambience.

Urban skate parks

Those seeking a more energetic-type activity, on the other hand, can visit one of the urban skate parks that have sprung up in towns across Malaga province. This is in response to the growing demand on the Costa del Sol for urban sports and healthy lifestyle activities.

Torremolinos inaugurated its new Skate Plaza in September, a dedicated facility that recreates a real urban environment, with sloped surfaces and a wave-style ramp for surf skating. Similar facilities were opened this year in Marbella, which unveiled its new ‘pump track’ circuit for skateboarders and BMX or mountain bikes; and in Mijas, where a skate park was included in the Gran Parque de Mijas project. These outdoor areas are ideal spaces for young people, families and urban sports enthusiasts.

Gran Parque de Mijas

The new Gran Parque de Mijas, which, covering an area of 270,000 square metres, is one of the largest urban parks in Andalucía. Opened at the end of 2025, this new green lung boasts more than 2,900 new trees and drought-tolerant shrubs and a large navigable lake. One of the park’s most striking features, this charming lake adds a unique touch to the landscape. It features a fountain and a small island, linked by a bridge lined with benches where visitors can sit back, relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and scenic views.

Those who enjoy an active lifestyle can take advantage of a range of facilities, including bike paths and walking trails, basketball and indoor football courts, the skate park, a splash park and outdoor fitness equipment. There is also an open-air amphitheatre with a capacity to house 1,500 people during cultural and festive activities.

Likewise, the first phase of the Rincón de la Victoria Mediterranean Park, located in Torre de Benagalbón on the eastern Costa del Sol, officially opened in July. The new green space, created as a meeting point between the urban centre and nature, currently provides a recreational area of over 30,000 square metres, with varieties of trees, shrubs and flowering plants.

The highlights of this large park are the lake, the pétanque and fitness circuit, the picnic area and a viewing point. Future development is planned that will add another 90,000 square metres to the park.

Another large-scale project that is currently under construction is the ‘sports mountain’ in Fuengirola, a project that is transforming the existing Parque de la Cantera into a 27,000-square-metre recreational and sporting area. Plans for the park, due to open next year, include, multi-use courts, a climbing wall and calisthenics equipment, as well as children’s play areas and outdoor fitness equipment.

Numerous other initiatives are also planned in towns along the coast, offering active travellers a wide range of options, many of which focus on sports tourism and outdoor leisure activities immersed in nature.