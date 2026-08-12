Mijas further improves its Gran Parque with 6,000 square metres of awnings and six toilets

A year after refurbishing the Gran Parque, Mijas town hall is continuing to fine-tune by adding features that were not included in the ... previous project.

The town hall's aim is to continue improving "the comfort, usability and enjoyment" of this facility which, covering an area of 270,000 square metres, is the largest urban park in Andalucía.

The unplanned features involve shade structures and toilets, both included in the contract for the maintenance of green spaces and the cleaning of the facility.

The town hall is installing 6,000 square metres of awnings and six toilet cubicles, all accessible to people with reduced mobility. The first two units are already in place, as Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata announced during her most recent visit.

"We're talking about basic amenities such as shade and toilets, but also car parks and plant species with lower water requirements," Mata said.

The mayor stated that "thanks to the commitment of this local government team", the Gran Parque now has three contracts under way, providing "all the services necessary for its proper functioning".

The maintenance and cleaning contract costs an annual sum of 1.95 million euros. In addition, there are contracts for maintenance and equipment and for security, opening and closing of the facilities for 1.3 million euros and 1.17 million per financial year, respectively.

The Gran Parque de Mijas in the Las Lagunas district is home to more than 2,900 trees and 20,000 plants. Its facilities include basketball and five-a-side football pitches, five children's play areas, a skate park, a splash park, a dog park, an amphitheatre with a capacity for 1,500 people and a navigable lake as the park's central feature.

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