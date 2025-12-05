Mijas sets date for opening Andalucía's largest urban park

José Carlos García Mijas Friday, 5 December 2025, 10:41 Share

Gran Parque de Mijas (the largest urban park in Andalucía) has already undergone two partial opening tests. The official full opening to the public will take place on 6 December, after which the park will remain open for another two days and close again after 8 December. Over those three days, Mijas residents will get the chance to use all 270,000 square metres of the park for the first time.

After this, the park will open on 13 and 14 December and then again on 20 December, when it will remain open the longest - for the entire Christmas school holidays until 6 January. On all these days, the park will be open non-stop, from 9am to 7pm.

The park has two entrances: the main entrance in the area of Venta La Morena towards the La Alberquilla crossroads and another on the Cerro del Águila road, at the height of the San Cayetano cemetery.

The park will be open from 9am to 7pm, but access with electric scooters will not be allowed

Both entrances have car parks. Electric scooters and motorbikes are not allowed on the park premises so they will have to be left at the car park.

The facility has private security, which will be "coordinated" with the Mijas Local Police "to maximise vigilance and protection".

Five playgrounds, sports courts, dog park...

Gran Parque de Mijas has a navigable artificial lake; a 24-metre-wide central road with a cycle path; an 11-metre-wide bio-healthy path for running, walking and skating; an open-air amphitheatre with a capacity for 1,900 people; and two fountains.

In the recreational section, there are five playgrounds, including a water splash park; a dog park; basketball and five-a-side football courts; a skatepark; as well as tables for playing chess and cards and a petanque area. In addition, there are lawns and some 2,900 trees, shaded areas, benches and playgrounds.

The park was a project of the previous ruling team at the town hall, which put it out to tender in January 2023. The current local government team made some modifications to the project and took delivery of the work in mid-August, while processing the three contracts tendered to open the facility, including one for security, which will involve an annual outlay of around two million euros. The cost of the project was 26.6 million euros. A second phase is planned to improve accesses with the construction of two bridges over the Fuengirola river.