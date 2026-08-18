Fuengirola’s ‘Sports Mountain’ project reaches halfway point

The mayor and town councillors in the area of the future car park.

Tony Bryant 18/08/2026 a las 10:47h.

Work on the first phase of Fuengirola’s ambitious ‘Sports Mountain’ project has reached the halfway point, the town’s mayor Ana Mula has announced.

The first phase includes the creation of 56 new parking spaces and improvements to nearby Calle Flor de Loto. The new spaces will add to more than 1,200 parking spaces created across the town during the current municipal term.

The construction contract was put out to public tender on 23 January, with seven companies submitting bids. Maracof S.L. was awarded the contract for 891,516.41 euros - around 100,000 euros below the original tender budget. The company has been given 110 days to complete the work, 39 days less than the period originally set out in the tender documents.

The project will eventually transform the existing Parque de la Cantera into a 27,000-square-metre recreational and sporting area.

Later phases will include three dedicated sports areas offering facilities for a range of activities. Plans include an interactive football goal, multi-use courts, a climbing wall and calisthenics equipment, as well as children’s play areas and outdoor fitness equipment. The scheme will also provide more shaded and seating areas, with additional vegetation and awnings, along with walking routes, family recreation areas and picnic spaces.

The redevelopment is intended to create a major new leisure and recreation area in the eastern part of Fuengirola.

“The Sports Mountain is an ambitious project, both in terms of investment and size. The most demanding work has now been completed, including the excavation of part of the former quarry, so you can now see the area where the parking spaces will be located,” the mayor said.

The project began in 2022, when Fuengirola town hall launched a design competition that attracted eight proposals. A winning design was subsequently selected, described by the council as an innovative approach to the site.

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