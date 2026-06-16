Fuengirola's 'sports mountain' project progresses with first phase due by October

Fuengirola town hall is moving forward with its plans to transform the former Los Pacos quarry into the Montaña del Deporte, a major leisure and ... sports complex that will become the largest recreational space in the eastern part of the municipality.

Construction will be carried out in several phases, with the first stage having been under way for the past two weeks.

This initial phase includes creating 56 new parking spaces and refurbishing Calle Flor de Loto, a road adjacent to the future park. If work progresses according to schedule, the first phase is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The size of three football pitches

The 'sports mountain' development will cover 27,000 square metres, roughly the equivalent of three football pitches, and is planned around three rings of sports facilities.

The first part of the project was put out to tender on 23 January and attracted bids from seven civil engineering companies. Maracof SL was awarded the contract for 891,516.41 euros, with a completion period of 110 days.

The winning bid was approximately 100,000 euros below the tender budget and reduced the maximum completion period specified in the tender specifications by 39 days.

More parking

The first phase of the 'sports mountain' project will add 56 parking spaces to the more than 1,200 that have been created since the current municipal term began in 2023.

Later stages will see the construction of three sports zones featuring facilities such as an interactive goal, multi-purpose courts, a climbing wall, callisthenics equipment, children's play areas and outdoor fitness installations.

Following a site visit with the councillor for Strategic Infrastructure, Rocío Arriaga, mayor Ana Mula said: "The Montaña del Deporte is an ambitious project both in terms of investment and scale.

"We're now making significant progress with the launch of the first phase, which will also allow us to continue taking important steps towards another essential commitment to the people of Fuengirola, the Municipal Parking Plan."

Future phases will also include additional shaded areas with vegetation and awnings, family walking and leisure zones and picnic areas, fully redeveloping the 27,000-square-metre former quarry site.