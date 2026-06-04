First phase of Fuengirola's new 'sports mountain' project begins

Tony Bryant 04/06/2026 a las 11:40h.

Fuengirola council has begun work on the first phase of the ‘sports mountain’ project, a new facility located in the Los Pacos district of the town. As a result of this phase of the development, 56 new parking spaces will be created, along with the renovation of Calle Flor de Loto.

The project was put out to public tender in January and attracted bids from seven construction companies. The successful bidder was Maracof S L, with a contract value of 891,516.41 euros (approximately 100,000 euros below the original tender budget) and a completion period of 110 days, which is 39 days shorter than the timeframe specified in the tender conditions.

In subsequent phases, the project plans to introduce three zones where different sports activities can be practised, featuring attractions such as an innovative interactive goal, multi-purpose courts, a climbing wall, calisthenics equipment, children’s play areas and outdoor fitness facilities.

In addition, the project designer has planned the expansion of shaded and relaxation areas through the addition of vegetation and canopies, as well as walking and leisure spaces and picnic areas. These improvements will be carried out in later phases, resulting in the full renovation and utilisation of the site’s 27,000 square metres.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula explained that the transformation of the current park into the sports mountain is a project aimed at preserving recreational areas in the eastern part of the town.

“The sports mountain is an ambitious project, both in terms of investment and scale. Today we are making significant progress with the launch of the first phase,” Mula, said.