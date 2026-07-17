El Boliche: quality international cuisine in a relaxed beachfront setting

SUR in English Rincón de la Victoria 17/07/2026 a las 10:54h.

Whatever the time of year or time of day, El Boliche offers something tempting for breakfast, lunch, an afternoon snack or dinner. Committed to quality and customer service, the restaurant keeps its kitchen open non-stop every day of the year, from 8am until midnight.

That means El Boliche offers a different atmosphere as the day unfolds. Early mornings are perfect for a peaceful breakfast overlooking the sea, while later on it becomes an ideal place to enjoy drinks with friends, perhaps over a game of darts. Its prime beachfront location on the Rincón de la Victoria promenade and its relaxed, welcoming atmosphere make it a popular choice from morning until late.

The restaurant's varied and carefully crafted menu reflects the experience of its founder, Abel Gómez Castro. He has worked as a chef since the age of 14, building a career that took him to countries including Argentina and the United States before settling in Malaga in 1992. After years working in a wide range of bars and restaurants, he launched his own venture with El Boliche on the Rincón de la Victoria seafront.

"My aim with El Boliche is to create a welcoming space that serves quality international cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere that's accessible to everyone," Abel explains. "While we have a selection of signature dishes that remain on the menu all year round, we also introduce new seasonal specials using the freshest ingredients available."

He adds: "El Boliche is constantly evolving. We adapt our menu and our concept to reflect what our customers enjoy, while making sure there's something to suit every taste."

Excellent ingredients, prepared with care

At El Boliche, diners can choose between tapas and generous sharing plates, all offering excellent value without compromising on quality.

"As well as sourcing the very best ingredients, we believe the way they're prepared is just as important," says Abel. "Everything is made in-house from scratch. We don't take shortcuts, and we don't use pre-prepared products."

Overall, El Boliche's menu reflects the international outlook of its founder, whose career has taken him across several countries. One of the restaurant's standout dishes is its Milanese-style steak, widely regarded as one of the best in Malaga.

"We prepare it fresh every day using carefully selected cuts of meat and specially chosen breadcrumbs to achieve the perfect flavour," Abel explains.

Argentinian-style charcoal-grilled meats are another house speciality, sitting alongside a menu that draws inspiration from a range of international cuisines, including Spanish favourites, Italian influences, Tex-Mex dishes and flavours from across the Mediterranean, including Greece and Morocco. Highlights include the restaurant's homemade pastela and its dry-aged Simmental beef rib steak, all presented with the same attention to detail as the ingredients themselves.

The perfect spot for brunch

With its peaceful beachfront location, El Boliche is an ideal place to start the day. Breakfast features locally sourced avocado, Jaén olive oil and freshly carved Serrano ham, while its popular brunch menu offers a broad selection of sweet and savoury options.

"Our brunch menu combines lighter dishes with fresh fruit, Nordic-inspired options, traditional English breakfasts and favourites such as Eggs Benedict and our açaí bowl," says Abel.

Games area and events

Since last winter, El Boliche has expanded its offering with a dedicated games area featuring two internet-connected dartboards, allowing guests to compete with players from around the world, as well as a professional Tsunami table football table.

"In partnership with the Malaga Darts Association, we organise regular tournaments, and we also have the El Boliche Darts Club, where members enjoy exclusive promotions and discounts," Abel says.

The venue also features an inviting bar overlooking the sea, which can be reserved for private celebrations, including birthdays, making El Boliche an excellent choice for everything from a leisurely brunch to an evening gathering with friends.

More information:

Address: P.º Marítimo Virgen del Carmen, 208, 29730 Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga.

Phone: 951 979 899.

Instagram: @elbolichedelrincon