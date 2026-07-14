New park officially opens in Rincón de la Victoria

José Rodríguez Cámara 14/07/2026 a las 13:14h.

The first phase of the Rincón de la Victoria Mediterranean Park, located in Torre de Benagalbón on the eastern Costa del Sol officially opened on Monday 14 July. The new green space currently provides a recreational area of over 30,000 square metres and once the planned redevelopment is complete, a further 90,000 square metres will be added.

Among the plant species in the park are chorisias from Argentina, also known as bottle trees due to their ability to store rainwater. There are also ginkgo biloba, holm oak, olive, almond, lavender, rosemary and esparto grass among others. In total there are 80 transplanted and 607 newly planted trees – as well as shrubs and flowering plants. There are also 5,062 square metres of meadows and lawns, some of which feature vegetation that was already present on the site.

The trees are expected to take about three years to grow big enough to provide shade, according to the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado. In the meantime, a series of awnings and pergolas have already been installed in the park. The complex also features wooden circles, designed for meditation and practising activities such as Tai Chi.

“This park has been created as a meeting point between the city and nature, a legacy for future generations and a symbol of our commitment to sustainability, well-being and community life,” said Salado.

Images from the opening of the park. (Ayunt. Rincón de la Victoria)

The highlights of the large park are the children’s play area, covering 2,500 square metres; the lake, covering 3,500 metres; the pétanque and fitness circuit, covering 800 metres; the kiosk and picnic area, covering 1,000 and 4,725 square metres respectively; 1,000 metres of the multi-purpose circular square; 250 metres of the outer cycle path along Calle Lebeche, which will connect to the second phase in the sports area; a viewing point; two ornamental fountains; six drinking fountains, two of which will be dog-friendly; approximately 250 benches and 52 litter bins so that, in Salado’s words, "we can all look after this park".

The mayor has also made it clear that smoking will not be permitted within the park grounds. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a skate and cycle circuit designed by Rubén Alcántara, BMX world champion.

In addition to the 4.6 million euros already invested in the park, a further nine million have been earmarked for its expansion. These funds come from the European Union, which is contributing 85 per cent of the total, as well as the provincial Diputación de Málaga and the town hall.

The park will be open from 7am until midnight in summer and 8am to 11pm in winter. It will have night-time security, as well as maintenance provided by a team of seven people from the town hall's parks and gardens department.