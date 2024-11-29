Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The initial corridor of the lantern route in the Parque del Oeste.

Ver 32 fotos
The initial corridor of the lantern route in the Parque del Oeste. Salvador Salas
Christmas lights

Malaga's Parque del Oeste is transformed into a Chinese festival of light

The show based on popular Chinese lanterns, creates an oriental setting with more than 4,000 light bulbs and is open to the public from this Saturday until mid-February

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Friday, 29 November 2024, 14:50

As you look up, in the middle of the Parque del Oeste, a few flashes of neon lights catch your eye. It is the Malaga lights festival, a show based on the popular Chinese lanterns that will transform part of the Malaga park into a festive Chinese scene. From this Saturday 30 December until 15 February, the 'unique journey through light' offers an immersive cultural experience inspired by the ancestral and traditional Chinese Lantern Festival, also known as the 'Spring Festival'.

Admission to the show is at 6pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm and at 9.45pm, although on 24 and 31 December, and 5 January, only the first show of the day will be held. The display consists of a total of 600 handmade lanterns, more than 4,000 points of light and almost fifty figures of mushrooms, dragons, panda bears, butterflies, and even a couple of Spanish dancers.

Ticket prices range from 15 to 20 euros, although there are some special discounts. The passes, on sale from the event's website (www.festivaldelaslinternas.es), have a ten per cent discount for residents of Malaga, groups of more than 20 and people with functional diversity. In addition, a 20 per cent discount is offered from Black Friday until Monday 2 December.

The festival will open its doors to the public Saturday (30 November) at 8pm, although some 4,000 residents of nearby areas (Santa Paula, Parque Mediterráneo and La Paz) have already been able to enjoy the festival. The preview went ahead in this popular park on the west side of the city despite protests by local residents, who objected to a chunk of a public park being used for a private show that charges admission. Organisers are expecting protesters to gather at the entrance of the park for the inauguration of the festival on Saturday.

The rest of the park will remain open during the usual timetable throughout this period.

This festival is the result of an alliance between Ximenez Group, leader in artistic lighting, and Lantern Group, one of the most important companies in China in the organisation of lantern festivals. It also has the support of Malaga city council.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  6. 6 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  10. 10 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga's Parque del Oeste is transformed into a Chinese festival of light