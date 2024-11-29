Malaga's Parque del Oeste is transformed into a Chinese festival of light

As you look up, in the middle of the Parque del Oeste, a few flashes of neon lights catch your eye. It is the Malaga lights festival, a show based on the popular Chinese lanterns that will transform part of the Malaga park into a festive Chinese scene. From this Saturday 30 December until 15 February, the 'unique journey through light' offers an immersive cultural experience inspired by the ancestral and traditional Chinese Lantern Festival, also known as the 'Spring Festival'.

Admission to the show is at 6pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm and at 9.45pm, although on 24 and 31 December, and 5 January, only the first show of the day will be held. The display consists of a total of 600 handmade lanterns, more than 4,000 points of light and almost fifty figures of mushrooms, dragons, panda bears, butterflies, and even a couple of Spanish dancers.

Ticket prices range from 15 to 20 euros, although there are some special discounts. The passes, on sale from the event's website (www.festivaldelaslinternas.es), have a ten per cent discount for residents of Malaga, groups of more than 20 and people with functional diversity. In addition, a 20 per cent discount is offered from Black Friday until Monday 2 December.

The festival will open its doors to the public Saturday (30 November) at 8pm, although some 4,000 residents of nearby areas (Santa Paula, Parque Mediterráneo and La Paz) have already been able to enjoy the festival. The preview went ahead in this popular park on the west side of the city despite protests by local residents, who objected to a chunk of a public park being used for a private show that charges admission. Organisers are expecting protesters to gather at the entrance of the park for the inauguration of the festival on Saturday.

The rest of the park will remain open during the usual timetable throughout this period.

This festival is the result of an alliance between Ximenez Group, leader in artistic lighting, and Lantern Group, one of the most important companies in China in the organisation of lantern festivals. It also has the support of Malaga city council.