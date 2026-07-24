Torremolinos unveils landmark redevelopment of Plaza de La Nogalera

The redeveloped square is one of the town's most significant urban regeneration projects in recent years.

Tony Bryant 24/07/2026 a las 11:58h.

Torremolinos unveiled the newly redeveloped Plaza de La Nogalera on Thursday, marking the completion of one of the municipality's most significant urban regeneration projects in recent years.

Located adjacent to the railway station, the town hall said the redesigned square strengthens its role as one of Torremolinos' principal gateways, offering visitors a welcoming first impression of the town while creating a vibrant public space for residents and tourists alike. The redevelopment also included improvements to Calles Emilio Esteban and Antonio Girón, and the north-eastern section of Calle Cauce.

The official opening, which included live music and cultural activities, was attended by the mayor, Margarita del Cid, alongside representatives from the Central and Andalusian governments, members of the municipal authority, residents and visitors.

Designed by Malaga architects María Vargas García and Ana Baena Azuaga of Varba Studio, the council said the project has transformed one of Torremolinos' busiest public spaces into a “modern, accessible and pedestrian-friendly destination”.

The new plaza incorporates shaded seating areas, Mediterranean landscaping, water features and improved accessibility. Lightweight pergolas and raised planters have been used to overcome engineering constraints posed by the railway infrastructure beneath the site, while existing trees have been retained.

The new plaza incorporates Mediterranean landscaping and water features. (SUR)

Inspired by the movement and character of the Mediterranean shoreline, the design combines water and lighting to create an attractive new civic space that encourages people to spend time in the town centre and support surrounding shops, cafés and restaurants.

The scheme also offered strong sustainability credentials through the use of drought-tolerant plants, recirculating water systems and energy-efficient programmable LED lighting, improving both environmental performance and visitor comfort.

The redevelopment forms part of the ‘Torremolinos, smart paradise’ sustainable tourism destination plan (PSTD) and has been funded through the European Union's Next Generation EU programme under Spain's recovery, transformation and resilience plan (PRTR).

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