Premium steaks meet Mediterranean views at La Cabrera Marbella

SURin English Marbella 23/07/2026 a las 13:21h.

For almost 25 years, the renowned La Cabrera restaurant group has built its reputation on the exceptional quality of its premium steak cuts. But La Cabrera offers far more than an outstanding selection of carefully sourced meats from around the world: each of the group's 35 restaurants has its own distinct identity, and La Cabrera Marbella is no exception.

The Marbella restaurant, the group's second in the province, is also the first La Cabrera to enjoy a seafront location. Situated on Marbella's promenade at the iconic El Fuerte hotel, it provides a unique setting in which to enjoy its acclaimed cuisine with views of the Mediterranean.

For the summer season, La Cabrera Marbella has introduced a daily lunchtime menu that embraces a lighter, more relaxed approach to dining. Alongside its signature premium steak cuts, guests can choose from hearty steak sandwiches, Mediterranean salads, pil-pil king prawns and traditional provoleta cheese, making it an ideal choice for a leisurely lunch by the sea.

A project bearing the Gastón Riveira stamp

Renowned chef and meat sommelier Gastón Riveira is the founder and driving force behind La Cabrera. For the opening of the Marbella restaurant, he joined forces with Diego and Gustavo Batica, Edgardo Dosio and Gustavo Resnik to bring the group's distinctive dining experience to one of the town's most sought-after seafront locations.

Renowned chef and meat sommelier Gastón Riveira. (Ñito Salas)

Premium steak at the heart of La Cabrera

La Cabrera has earned an international reputation for its expertly grilled premium steak cuts, carefully selected wines and an array of signature side dishes, each specially created to complement the main course and served in individual earthenware dishes.

Imported Argentinian beef remains the centrepiece of the menu, with house favourites including ojo de bife (ribeye), picanha, bife de vacío (flank steak) and Milanese-style sirloin steak topped Neapolitan-style.

Diners can also choose from an extensive selection of premium cuts from around the world, including dry-aged Galician Blonde beef rib steak, dry-aged Angus T-bone, Tomahawk and Japanese Wagyu.

Seafood options include grilled octopus with smoked aioli, and salmon served with a vegetable and caper marinade.

Dining for 90 on the Mediterranean waterfront

La Cabrera Marbella is more than twice the size of the group's Malaga restaurant, with stylish dining rooms accommodating up to 90 guests. The interiors reflect the restaurant's Buenos Aires heritage, while its prime location on Marbella's seafront promenade offers uninterrupted views across the Mediterranean.

More information:

Address: Avenida Duque de Ahumada 2, local 5, Hotel El Fuerte, 29602 Marbella (Málaga).

Phone: +34623480316.

Website: lacabreramarbella.es

Instagram: @lacabrera_marbella