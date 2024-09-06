Digital Art Day comes to Malaga: creating artistic masterpieces using modern techniques

The digital art initiative will be held at the Thyssen Museum.

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024

The Alma Gil foundation is holding Digital Art Day Malaga (DAD) in collaboration with the Carmen Thyssen Museum on Friday 13 September, an event that features a series of informative talks focused on digital art, generative art and artificial intelligence.

The event will present highly acclaimed artists in the field of digital art from Madrid, Barcelona, New York, London and Paris. Each will bring their unique artistic expression through new technologies, ranging from poetry and dance choreographies to sculptures and paintings, thus revolutionising the traditional art world with new means to create masterpieces.

The initiative will be hosted by a group of panellists and moderators, including Diana Pan, CTO of The Museum of Modern Art in New York, who will moderate one of the sessions dedicated to intricate transformation of artist's dream to code and subsequently to the digital art work.

The keynote address will be provided by Mariano Giralt, the ex-head of RWAs (risk-weighted asset) at Bank of New York Mellon Madrid, who is not only knowledgeable about the future of digitalisation, but has a strong vision for the future of digital art space as a whole.

Another session will be dedicated to artificial intelligence, its past, present, and future, as well as a separate panel on collecting digital art.

The Alma Gil artistic foundation and the participating artists will also host a charitable sale to raise funds to support the growth and development of up-and-coming digital artists worldwide.

Graphic designers, illustrators, and artists will find inspiration, networking opportunities, and knowledge about the latest trends and technologies in digital art.

The event will take place between 3pm and 8pm at the Carmen Thyssen Museum. In-person registration is free, but spaces are limited. The initiative can also be watched live.