Di-Alogos 'without aesthetic limits' José María Córdoba is exhibiting a selection of his works with references to James Joyce's Ulysses among other themes

The Di-Alogos exhibition opens on 17 March at the Nerja Museum. It will consist of twenty oil canvases and fourteen mixed-media works on different themes by José María Córdoba. Some refer to James Joyce's Ulysses, which this year marks the centenary of its publication, others are influenced by the psychological effects of the pandemic as well as a series of paintings about women among others more fantastical.

"José María Córdoba is a painter, engraver and sculptor, with works as significant as the bronze sculpture of Hans Christian Andersen in Malaga or that of José Luis Sampedro in Mijas. He combines classicism, his knowledge of mythology, Mediterranean sensuality, and Jung's explorations in which the imaginary and the symbolic are not opposed to the real, where there is a privileged position of some concepts over others, nor is there tension or formalisms that mark the aesthetic limits". (Excerpt from The Art Reader by Guillermo Busutil).

José María Córdoba has had a long career, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Seville and he has numerous awards and held more than 200 individual and collective, national and international exhibitions.

The Nerja exhibition runs until 15 May.