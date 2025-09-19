Culture takes to the streets in Tolox until Sunday Since 2016, the festival has transformed this part of Malaga province into a stage where poetry, fashion, theatre and gastronomy coexist

Julio J. Portabales Tolox Friday, 19 September 2025, 10:29 | Updated 10:55h.

For three days each September, the small municipality of Tolox in the Sierra de las Nieves becomes an open-air, artistic laboratory. Now in its ninth year, Art Tolox International Artists' Encounter has transformed what began as a neighbourhood initiative into a festival that attracts international artists and engages local residents.

Unlike other artistic events, Art Tolox creates permanent works that remain integrated into the village year-round - mosaics on staircases, murals on white facades, and unexpected sculptures on corners. The village becomes a living gallery that grows each September.

A distinctive feature is the enormous community involvement. Women aged 40-80 who had never touched a paintbrush now participate in workshops and proudly display their creations. Young people perform in collective shows, and entire families help organise events.

This year's programme (19-21 September) includes poetry workshops at the historic spa, the "Metamorphosis" fashion show, outdoor theatre, dance performances, and music ranging from flamenco fusion to reggaeton. Saturday features mask-making workshops, decorative tile painting, free tapas tasting, and book presentations.

Art Tolox has become a Sierra de las Nieves tradition, attracting outside visitors while restoring residents' pride in their creative community.