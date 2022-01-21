Creating illusions with collective sculpture and painting exhibition in La Cala de Mijas The collection includes works by Spanish, Russian, Norwegian, Thai and British artists, among others

Illusions can be viewed at the Cultural Centre until 14 February. / SUR

La Cala de Mijas Cultural Centre hosts its first show of 2022 with a collection titled Illusions.

The painting and sculpture exhibition, which can be viewed until Monday 14 February, is organised by the Fuengirola-based Studio 33 art gallery, an artistic training centre that offers a diverse programme of activities, while also promoting the work of local artists.

More than 30 artists associated with the gallery present a collective exhibition that encompasses different techniques and themes with a message that invites the viewer to recover the hope that everything will return to normal.

Along with Spanish artists, the collection will include works of Russian, Norwegian, Thai and British artists, among others.

The work of Moscow-born Larissa Golubeva is inspired by the traditions of Spain and Andalucía, which is why she has chosen the theme of flamenco for her contribution. Other artists participating are Malaga-based painter Jesús Muñoz Villanueva; self-taught Welsh painter Jared Jones, and Nordic abstract artist and ceramicist Svanhild Stub.