La Cochera Cabaret gets romantic with Valentine's Day smooth jazz afternoon

Tony Bryant Malaga. Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:13 Share

The contemporary jazz saxophonist, composer and bandleader Erly Thornton offers a special lunchtime Valentine's Day concert at La Cochera Cabaret in Malaga on Saturday 14 February. The concert, which starts at 12.30pm, will include music from the musician's solo albums and songs from his collaborations with other notable artists in contemporary jazz.

Thornton is a contemporary jazz saxophonist whose work bridges smooth jazz, funk and R&B with musical storytelling. With a career spanning from the early 2000s, Thornton remains a respected voice among the smooth and contemporary jazz community.

Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, the musician has been active in the contemporary jazz scene for many years and is recognised for his expressive tone and melodic improvisation.

Drawing from his past, Thornton's playing is created by using a strong bass and drum rhythm section shaped by a mix of jazz and R&B influences. Growing up, he absorbed sounds from artists like Ray Charles, Herb Alpert and Grover Washington Jr, alongside the funk grooves of Earth, Wind and Fire, Cameo and Kool & The Gang, among others.

Thornton performs widely as a solo artist and bandleader at jazz clubs, festivals and events all over the world, and he is no stranger to Malaga, having performed in Estepona last year.

Billboard chart success

He has also enjoyed multiple chart appearances on the American Billboard jazz charts. His debut album (My Life), on which he worked with Backstreet Boys producer Veit Renn, received notable attention for an indie release, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard charts in 2008.

This was followed with In Transit (2012) which also reached the Billboard charts, a disc that showcased Thornton's narrative style and emotive compositions.

Thornton's Valentine's concert is sure to include music from his upcoming album, Better Together, on which he collaborated with British jazz pianist Oli Silk and which was recorded in London, Orlando and Miami. This vibrant afternoon performance offers a show filled with emotion and spontaneity, inviting the audience into a world of melody, romance and rhythm.

Tickets for the concert cost 20 euros and are available from www.lacocheraentradas.com or at the door on Saturday, demand permitting.