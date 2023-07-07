Classical Indian music star comes to the Axarquía

Sections
Jennie Rhodes
Puente don Manuel
Friday, 7 July 2023, 10:55
Nizaar Khan, an 18-year-old sarod player from Jodhpur in India, is giving a concert at Scirocco cultural centre in Puente don Manuel in the Axarquía on Saturday, 8 July, at 9.30pm.
Khan has been described as "the new star of Indian classical music". His grandfather and teacher Ustad Rapat ji was a musician in the royal orchestra in Jodhpur.
Nizar has already performed in Madrid this week, playing Raag Todi as a solo performance. A donation of three to 10 euros is requested.
For reservations call: 624 607 810.
