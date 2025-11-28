Charity market
A Christmas market to raise funds for animals in shelters
All proceeds will go towards purchasing blankets and food for rescue animals
Arroyo de la Miel
Friday, 28 November 2025, 13:54
A special Christmas market to help local animal charities provide bedding, blankets and food this winter will be selling crafts and other items priced from 1 euro.
It will be held on 1 and 2 December from 9.30am to 2pm and then 4 to 7pm at El Rincón de Reme, Calle Ciudad de Melilla, 8, Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena.