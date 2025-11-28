Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Charity market

A Christmas market to raise funds for animals in shelters

All proceeds will go towards purchasing blankets and food for rescue animals

SUR in English

Arroyo de la Miel

Friday, 28 November 2025, 13:54

A special Christmas market to help local animal charities provide bedding, blankets and food this winter will be selling crafts and other items priced from 1 euro.

It will be held on 1 and 2 December from 9.30am to 2pm and then 4 to 7pm at El Rincón de Reme, Calle Ciudad de Melilla, 8, Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  3. 3 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  4. 4 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  5. 5 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  6. 6 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  7. 7 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender
  8. 8 Thanksgiving Day: historical connection with Andalucia
  9. 9 EY GDS: shaping Malaga with confidence
  10. 10 Gibraltar representatives attend major international cruise summit in Madrid

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish A Christmas market to raise funds for animals in shelters

A Christmas market to raise funds for animals in shelters