Children around the region await the arrival of their Majesties from the East

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol. Friday, 2 January 2026, 17:13

As we enter the final stretch of the long festive season, Malaga province is, as is the rest of Spain, getting ready to welcome the crowning glory of the Christmas celebrations, the eagerly-awaited Three Kings parades that trundle through the streets of the city and in towns along the Costa del Sol on Monday 5 January. From around 4pm, their Majesties from the East fill the streets with illusion and colour in elaborate processions that promise to delight young and old alike. The Three Wise Men and their respective entourages will arrive by land, sea and air, delighting crowds of children who wait in anticipation for the showers of sweets that are rained down on them as the cavalcade passes.

The official route of the parade in Malaga city will maintain its traditional course through the heart of Malaga, starting at the city hall. The best spots to enjoy this parade are Paseo del Parque, Alameda Principal and Plaza de la Marina, where families have better visibility.

In Nerja, the procession will depart from the iconic Balcón de Europa at 4pm and pass by some of the town's most emblematic points.

In Torremolinos, the agenda will begin at 4pm with the Three Wise Men offering a special reception at the town hall for children and young people with disabilities. The cavalcade will leave from Plaza Blas Infante at 5pm and head to the centre of the town.

The traditional arrival of Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar by boat in Benalmádena marina will take place at 10am. The parade in Benalmádena Pueblo will depart at 3pm from the Buddhist Stupa; while in Arroyo de la Miel (entrance to Tivoli) the Three Kings will set off at 5.30pm and head to the Casa de Cultura. Both parades will have an inclusive and noise-free start so that children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), can enjoy this activity equally.

The kings will again arrive in Fuengirola by helicopter, which will touch down at the Ebola sports complex at 4pm, signalling the start of an event that combines spectacle, tradition and excitement for the whole family. The 25 floats will set off from the El Boquetillo district at 5pm and follow a route to the town centre.

Marbella's main parade begins at 6pm from Plaza Monsignor Rodriguez Bocanegra, although their majesties will first visit the hospitals of Marbella from 11am.

Estepona's parade sets off from the town hall at 5pm and passes through the town centre.

Many inland towns will celebrate the most anticipated day of the festive season, and information can be found on the relevant town hall's social media pages.