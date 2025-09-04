Camping Cabopino: the perfect mix of nature, beach and entertainment

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 4 September 2025, 13:27 Share

Few places are as well-suited to enjoying outdoor leisure all year as the Costa del Sol. Its privileged climate makes it possible to do activities surrounded by nature in any season. Taking advantage of this exceptional weather and its location just a few metres from the Artola Dunes in Marbella (a declared Natural Monument), Camping Cabopino offers a full programme of activities for all kinds of visitors.

“Camping Cabopino was born from the dream of creating a family-friendly space, close to nature, where you could enjoy the sea and the mountains at the same time,” its manager, Sergio López Vallejo, says about its origins. “From the start, the project backed a modern concept of camping, with facilities designed both for lovers of caravanning and for those who prefer the comfort of a bungalow,” he explains.

Zoom

The campsite has made its hallmark the perfect balance it offers between nature, beach and entertainment. “We’ve got a privileged location just a few metres from one of Marbella’s best beaches, but we’re also surrounded by a protected natural area like the Artola Dunes,” its manager points out. To this dreamlike setting, they add a friendly, family and cheerful atmosphere that can be felt everywhere. “Clients aren’t anonymous guests, they’re part of the big Camping Cabopino family,” says Sergio.

Over the years, Camping Cabopino has earned a well-deserved reputation among nature lovers, establishing itself as one of the leading sites of its kind on the Costa del Sol thanks to its blend of tradition, innovation and a welcoming atmosphere.

Spacious grounds and a wooded setting

Camping Cabopino spans 11 hectares, featuring 69 fully equipped bungalows and 250 camping pitches for tents, caravans and motorhomes. Its wooded surroundings provide shade and coolness throughout the year.

Zoom

As for facilities, the campsite features two swimming pools (one outdoor and one heated in winter), a children’s playground, a sports area, an entertainment hall, a supermarket, a laundry facility, a beach bar and restaurants, as well as spaces designed for the comfort and relaxation of all visitors.

Zoom

To its impressive facilities and natural setting, it adds a comprehensive programme of entertainment throughout the year, featuring activities for children, teenagers, and adults, including workshops, games, shows, sports and evening entertainment. “On top of that, guests have access to organised excursions and to bike hire or other experiences, managed directly by external partner companies,” adds Sergio. In this way, the campsite makes it easy for visitors to enjoy Marbella and its surroundings with the convenience of having everything close at hand.

Zoom

At Camping Cabopino, the main visitors are families “looking for a peaceful holiday by the sea, surrounded by nature and with entertainment for the little ones.” Even so, the beauty and seclusion of its facilities and surroundings also make the campsite an ideal setting for a romantic getaway. “It’s increasingly common to see European travellers choosing to spend long stays here in winter, attracted by Marbella’s mild climate and the calm atmosphere of the campsite,” Sergio says.

For the new season, Camping Cabopino has introduced major updates, including the transformation of the outdoor pool, which now features relaxation areas with Balinese beds, allowing guests to enjoy the sun and rest in a more exclusive manner.

Zoom

This season has also seen the launch of the new Mediterráneo bungalows, which combine modern design, comfort and a cosy style inspired by the essence of the Costa del Sol. These improvements come with an expanded programme of entertainment and themed activities designed to make every stay unique.

More information:

Address: Ctra. A07 KM 1.030. 29604 Marbella (Malaga).

Phone: +34 952 834 373

Website: https://www.campingcabopino.com/