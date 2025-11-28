Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Unpredictable drag artiste Spice will host the festive show. SUR
Cabaret

Camp chaos during festive season in Benalmádena

The Christmas drag cabaret show kicks of in Minnelli's show bar on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 December

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena.

Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:24

The ultimate Christmas drag cabaret show on the Costa del Sol returns in the run up to the festive season, a show that is described as "more sparkly than Santa's baubles". A night of jaw-dropping performances, dazzling costumes and festive madness can be enjoyed at Minnelli's drag show bar in Benalmádena on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 December, along with further chaotic performances on the following two weekends.

The venue will be transformed into glitter-filled grotto for a night of camp shenanigans hosted by Spice, who, organisers say, "has enough cheek to make Rudolph blush!" This unpredictable drag queen is renowned for her wild, explosive performances and a level of chaos with attitude.

She will be joined by King Key, a local drag king icon who will offer a repertoire of Christmas classics and camp comedy; and dancing divas JJ and Tahnee, whose choreography is "hotter than a mulled wine sauna".

Reservations can be made on www.minnellis.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  4. 4 La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour
  5. 5 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  6. 6 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  7. 7 Thanksgiving Day: historical connection with Andalucia
  8. 8 Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola
  9. 9 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  10. 10 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Camp chaos during festive season in Benalmádena

Camp chaos during festive season in Benalmádena