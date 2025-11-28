Camp chaos during festive season in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena. Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:24 Share

The ultimate Christmas drag cabaret show on the Costa del Sol returns in the run up to the festive season, a show that is described as "more sparkly than Santa's baubles". A night of jaw-dropping performances, dazzling costumes and festive madness can be enjoyed at Minnelli's drag show bar in Benalmádena on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 December, along with further chaotic performances on the following two weekends.

The venue will be transformed into glitter-filled grotto for a night of camp shenanigans hosted by Spice, who, organisers say, "has enough cheek to make Rudolph blush!" This unpredictable drag queen is renowned for her wild, explosive performances and a level of chaos with attitude.

She will be joined by King Key, a local drag king icon who will offer a repertoire of Christmas classics and camp comedy; and dancing divas JJ and Tahnee, whose choreography is "hotter than a mulled wine sauna".

Reservations can be made on www.minnellis.com