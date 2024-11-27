Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Calma SPA offers excellent hydrotherapy facilities and a full range of treatments.
Calma SPA: a haven of peace and tranquillity in the heart of the Costa del Sol

Located in Leonardo Hotel in Fuengirola, this spa is among the best in the province, offering an extensive and diverse range of body treatments

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 13:09

According to the Royal Spanish Academy Dictionary, ‘calma’ is synonymous with peace and tranquillity—exactly the sensations visitors experience upon entering this spa. Situated within the Leonardo Hotel, right in the centre of Fuengirola and just steps from the seafront, its superb facilities rank it as one of the top wellness centres on the Costa del Sol. Open to hotel guests as well as residents and visitors to the area, Calma SPA provides an oasis of relaxation.

Guests can enjoy meticulously designed facilities, including a dynamic relaxation pool, jacuzzi, hydrotherapy beds, sauna, steam room and aromatic showers that awaken the senses.

A wide range of treatments

Beyond its excellent facilities and hydrotherapy circuit, Calma SPA offers an extensive and diverse catalogue of body and facial treatments, massages and couples' rituals. Options include exfoliation, relaxing and deep-tissue massages, anti-cellulite treatments, facials, hot stone therapy, tired leg relief, foot reflexology and more. These treatments ensure an experience tailored to the well-being of both body and mind. The spa also provides a variety of beauty services designed to nourish and revitalise the skin.

The well-thought-out layout of the interior space adds to the sense of peace and tranquillity found at Calma SPA.

Aware of the need for moments of calm before major events, Calma SPA also offers its special ‘Ritual Novias’, created specifically to help brides and grooms unwind in the days leading up to their wedding.

A service tailored to every client

Calma SPA’s standout feature is its personalised and attentive service, adapted entirely to the needs and preferences of each visitor. Placing client well-being at the heart of everything they do ensures guests leave feeling renewed and completely at ease, fostering strong customer loyalty.

Attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining a serene, relaxing atmosphere are evident in every corner of Calma SPA.

To enhance the experience, Calma SPA offers a range of gift vouchers and packages too, such as personalised gift cards or the Couples’ Package, which includes dinner at the hotel, the popular spa tour and breakfast for two.

More information:

Phone: 672 812 710.

Email: info.calmaspa@gmail.com

Address: Hotel Leonardo. Calle Dr. Gálvez Ginachero, s/n, 29640 Fuengirola (Malaga).

Website: https://www.leonardo-hotels.es/costa-del-sol-malaga/leonardo-hotel-fuengirola-costa-del-sol/spa

