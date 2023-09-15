Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

CalaPop Weekend returns to El Charcón beach in Mijas
The two-day music festival, which first began in 2008 in Fuengirola, will present non-stop music by more than ten national bands, artists and DJs

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:25

The popular Cala Pop Weekend returns on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 September for its third year on El Charcón beach in Mijas Costa. The two-day music festival, which first began in 2008 in Fuengirola, will present non-stop music by more than ten national bands and artists; along with several renowned DJs, who will keep the music spinning between the concerts.

The music will begin at 8pm on Friday and will present musicians such as the mysterious Tito Ramírez, a Spanish musician who hides his identity behind colourful outfits and masks, and who performs a mixture of mambo, boogaloo, garage and psychedelic music; The Oddballs, a band from Malaga whose repertoire offers rockabilly, punk and alternative rock; and Fred Perros, a five-piece rock band also from Malaga.

Saturday's concerts start at 6.30pm and will offer performances by Los Hermanos Dalton, an indie pop band from Cadiz who perform music influenced by The Kinks, Lou Reed and The Small Faces; Los Fresones Rebeldes, a Barcelona new wave and punk band; and Norwegian singer and guitarist Morten Henriksen, among others. www.fanmusicfest.com/content/cala-pop-weekend-2023

