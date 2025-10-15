Bowling Arena Marbella: the new fashionable bowling hotspot

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 10:25 Share

In a town where entertainment seems to know no limits, Bowling Arena Marbella has quickly become one of the most exciting openings of the season. Located right in the heart of Puerto Banús, within the Marbella Arena complex, this new venue has become a true temple of fun, perfect for those looking for something different, vibrant, and suitable for all ages.

What makes this bowling venue different?

Step inside and you’ll realise this is no ordinary bowling alley. From the moment you walk through the doors, it’s clear this isn’t just your average bowling alley. Here, the idea of “going out to have fun” is taken to the next level thanks to a carefully crafted combination: sports, games, food, technology, and celebrations — all wrapped in a modern, immersive atmosphere with contagious energy.

We’re talking about a next-generation bowling alley, a vibrant sports bar, an arcade zone, and private VIP rooms that turn this venue into a full-on entertainment experience for all ages.

At the heart of the venue are 12 professional bowling lanes, equipped with cutting-edge digital systems, LED lighting, and an immersive soundscape. The experience is so engaging that even a single game feels like a big event — whether you’re with family, friends, or on a date.

The lanes are also adapted for all age, with automatic bumpers and lighter balls for younger players, making it the perfect weekend plan, birthday celebrations, or even a school outing.

Celebrations designed to be remembered

Who said birthdays always have to be the same? At Bowling Arena, they’ve thought of everything: from private VIP rooms with karaoke, video games, and giant screens, to special menus and personalised entertainment. Celebrations here turn into lasting memories.

Whether it’s a kid’s birthday party, an adult celebration, or even a corporate event, the space adapts to every occasion—always mixing fun with exclusivity.

Sport Bar: when watching the game becomes a full-on show

If there’s one spot that truly leaves visitors speechless, it’s the venue’s stunning Sport Bar. But this isn’t just a space with a few screens — it’s a fully immersive audiovisual experience, meticulously designed so that every match feels just as intense as being in the stadium.

High-definition visuals and independent sound systems create an atmosphere that pulls you right into the action — every goal, every overtake, every point feels just metres away.

Football? Formula 1? NBA? Tennis? You name it — the world’s biggest sports events are streamed live here, surrounded by a vibrant atmosphere, great music, and food and drink menu that hits the spot. Burgers, pizzas, tapas, snacks, and cocktails — all served up alongside the thrill of live sports, turning every visit into something truly memorable.

But the Sport Bar goes beyond just the game. Its high-tech screen and sound setup can be adapted for corporate events, private celebrations, or themed parties — offering a level of versatility rarely seen in this kind of venue.

Arcade zone where every game comes with a prize

The arcade zone is one of the venue’s biggest attractions — a bright, dynamic space where both kids and adults can find their perfect game. From simulators and skill-based challenges to the ever-popular pool tables and basketball hoops, every corner is built for fun and excitement. Many machines award tickets that can be exchanged for real prizes at the redemption counter — an extra incentive that turns every game into a chance to take home more than just a win.

The experience Marbella was waiting for

Since opening its doors, there’s one phrase visitors keep repeating: “This is exactly what Marbella was missing.”

And they’re not wrong. Bowling Arena Marbella was created to fill a clear gap in the local leisure scene — a vibrant, inclusive, and modern space where all generations can come together to share, enjoy, and create memories. Whether you are a Marbella resident or a frequent visitor, this is more than just a night out: it’s an invitation to enjoy quality time elevated to a new standard.

Because sometimes, the best plan is the one you didn’t even know you were looking for.

Bowling Arena Marbella

Address: Calle Luis Mazzantini (Marbella Arena)

Parking: Marbella Arena y Centro Plaza.

Phone: +34 952 642 483

Mail: info@bowlingarenamarbella.com

Web: bowlingarenamarbella.com