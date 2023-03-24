Blues night with Richard Ray Farrell and special guest Aaron Trubic, an American bass guitarist based in Marbella, is accompanying the popular musician at El Molino de Cajiz

Richard Ray Farrell is giving a concert at El Molino de Cajiz on Saturday 1 April at 8pm. This time the popular blues musician is accompanied by Aaron Trubic on bass for a 'Noche de Blues' (a night of blues).

Aaron is based in Marbella and is described by Farrell as "a veteran bass player who has performed with many blues and r&b musicians." He played his first paying gig at 15 and "was the only white kid in an all black band in Buffalo, New York", according to Farrell.

Richard Ray Farrell is a well-known name in Andalucía and regularly performs at festivals, including the Antequera Blues festival, Mijas Blues festival and many more.

Born in Niagara Falls, New York in 1956 Richard is a blues guitarist, singer, songwriter, harmonica player and international recording artist.

In 1976 Richard started busking and playing professionally in Paris, France. He says he is comfortable as a solo acoustic artist or fronting his own band on the electric guitar.

Richard has toured with American artists RL Burnside, Louisiana Red, Frank Frost, Big Jack Johnson, Lazy Lester and Big Boy Henry.

He formed Farrell & Black in 1995 with the Mothers of Invention drummer Jimmy Carl Black. Between them they produced two CDs and toured internationally for seven years.

The musician moved to Philadelphia in 2001, formed a band and began performing with harp veteran Steve Guyger. Richard produced seven CDs before moving to Spain in 2014.

For tickets and further information visit: www.elmolinodecajiz.com