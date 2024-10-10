Bioparc Fuengirola: The world's tropical rainforests come to the Costa del Sol

SIE Fuengirola Thursday, 10 October 2024, 13:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Tropical rainforests are some of the planet's most diverse and highly productive ecosystems. They cover more than fifteen per cent of the Earth's surface and are home to eighty per cent of its biodiversity. Thousands of endemic, rare, threatened, and endangered wildlife species live within them, playing a vital role in ecosystem functions.

To get a closer look at a sample of the fauna and flora of these tropical rainforests, you don’t need to travel thousands of miles. Located on the Costa del Sol, Bioparc Fuengirola showcases the world’s jungles, where some of the most iconic species live together. These include lowland gorillas, Bornean orangutans, Madagascan lemurs, Sumatran tigers, Sri Lankan leopards, Galapagos giant tortoises and Komodo dragons. Alongside these, other lesser-known rainforest inhabitants, such as golden-cheeked gibbons, Malayan tapirs, pygmy hippos, emperor tamarins, arapaimas and giant otters, also share the space.

The carefully recreated habitats of Madagascar, equatorial Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific islands and the newly opened area dedicated to Central and South America allow visitors to immerse themselves in these vibrant ecosystems and discover their unique wildlife and plant life in a one-of-a-kind experience.

A fusion of art and nature to fascinate and inspire visitors

Nature lovers can explore around 300 animal species, most of which are endangered in their native jungles and are part of conservation programmes. The park also features over a hundred different plants native to tropical and subtropical rainforests from around the world.

Zoom The Discovery Room at Bioparc Fuengirola.

Bioparc Fuengirola’s latest project, completed in June, allows visitors to experience the park from three different perspectives: through the world’s rainforests, beneath their rivers, and following the trail of the first circumnavigation of the globe, once again blending art and nature. In the Central and South American recreation, a museum-like approach takes centre stage, further emphasising the importance of conserving and protecting the rich biodiversity of the rainforests and now, also, the seas and rivers explored by the Spanish expedition.

