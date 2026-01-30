Benalmádena venue to rattle and roll during free blues afternoon

Tony Bryant BenalmádenaA. Friday, 30 January 2026, 09:44 Share

El Bar de las Motos in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, is hosting a blues afternoon on Sunday 1 February, a free event at which some of the coast's most established blues musicians will perform. The afternoon gets going at 2pm, when DJ Sailor López will get the audience in the mood with a mixture of rock and roll, bluegrass and rockabilly tunes.

The live music begins at around 6.30pm, with The Blue Stompers Jump Review, a band that needs no introduction to lovers of boogie, swing and jump music. This band, formed by frontman and harmonica player Paul Sylianou in 2013, has recently changed its lineup and now has Iñaki Moreno on guitar, while the rhythm section is supplied by Ben Bergquist – (double bass) and Fede Alavrez (drums). The group, whose repertoire is made up of classic blues hits and their own energetic compositions, have built an admirable following over the years, performing at venues all over the province, and also on the European blues circuit.

They will be joined by special guest artiste Hot Nasho, a Marbella-based musician and songwriter renowned for his American Roots music style. Dedicated to blues since 2001, and having played in several blues bands in the area, his solo set presents songs of old bluesmen from the 1920s to the '60s, along with his own compositions.

Along with the music, the event will also offer stands selling tee-shirts, artisan jewellery, accessories and merchandise.