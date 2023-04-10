Benalmádena to host first large-scale St George's Day party An event to honour the patron saint of England will be held in Plaza de la Mezquita on 23 April

Benalmádena will host the first large-scale event to be held in the province to mark the feast of St George on Sunday 23 April, a day that will see the English honour one of the most venerated saints in Christianity. Organised in a similar format to the recent St David's and St Patrick's Day celebrations, the festivities will take place in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel from 2pm.

Presented by the popular Costa singer, Tony Whitehouse, the event will offer a variety of live music, including tributes to iconic British bands and artists like Take That, Queen, Ed Sheeran and the Spice Girls.

Other groups to perform will be the Rock and Roll Brothers and Rock of the Ages, although organisers are expecting to add more acts to the schedule.

The music is intended to represent the Cool Britannia movement, a name for the period of increased pride in the culture of the UK throughout the mid and second half of the 1990s.

The afternoon will offer plenty of English-style food and drink, and also attractions to keep children occupied. Although the day of the patron of England was once celebrated in a similar manner to the patron of the Emerald Isle, his popularity waned towards the end of the 18th century.

St George is identified with English ideals of honour, bravery and gallantry, although some believe that the saint should be ousted as England's patron and replaced by St Alban, a notion that has been backed by several prominent clergy of the Church of England.

St George is not only the patron saint of England, but also of Aragon and Catalonia, among other places, so the organisers of the event in Benalmádena are hoping to attract more than just the patriotic English.

They also hope to make it a regular event on the town's cultural agenda.