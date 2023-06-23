Benalmádena gets set for its first large-scale American Independence Day party The event, which is free, will offer live music, classic American cuisine, such as burgers and hot dogs, along with a variety of bottled beers

Buddy and the Crickets are among the acts who will perform.

Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel will host a large-scale "Stars and Stripes" party with live music and entertainment on Tuesday 4 July to celebrate American Independence Day.

Organised by local entertainer Cath John, the event, the first of its kind in the town, will kick off at 6pm.

A host of local entertainers have been lined up to appear, including the popular rock and roll tribute band, Buddy and the Crickets; Michelle Daniels, who will perform the greatest hits of Cher; and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, who will offer a medley of Motown and soul classics.

Other local singers appearing are Tony Whitehouse, Gary Scott and Ollie Hughes, although organisers say that other acts are expected to be added to the lineup.

The event, which is free, will also offer classic American cuisine, such as burgers and hot dogs, along with a variety of bottled beers, including Budweiser and Corona.