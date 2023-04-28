Benalmádena auditorium hosts nostalgic punk rock extravaganza From the Jam, founded by Bruce Foxton, and The Wasps will offer a night of 70s punk music

Those who participated in the late 1970s British punk rock scene will enjoy a night of power punk and new wave music at the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 3 June. The concert will be headlined by From the Jam, a British group founded by Bruce Foxton, the former bass player of The Jam, one of the most influential bands of the era.

As part of The Jam, Foxton's thumping bass lines exploded onto London's live music scene in 1976, and he became one of the UK's most respected bass players. The band enjoyed numerous hits, including In the City, Going Underground and A Town Called Malice, among many others.

The Jam split up in 1982 after frontman Paul Weller quit the band to pursue a solo career. Foxton continued to perform solo, and with other established bands, like Stiff Little Fingers, with who he toured and recorded for 15 years.

However, his true passion stayed with the music of The Jam, and so he began searching for musicians to form a new trio called From the Jam.

The band, which are currently in the middle of an extensive tour, perform many of The Jam's most established hits, along with their own material, which Foxton writes with his new frontman, Russel Hastings. Hastings is no stranger to the band's music, seeing as he has worked with Foxton for almost two decades, touring extensively and gaining respect from hordes of Jam fans around the world.

The supporting act, The Wasps, are one of the coast's most energetic live bands and they have earned a huge following in the region, and in the UK, for their driving rhythms and unique musical style.

The Wasps formed in 1976 and cut their teeth on the exciting London music circuit, and they became one of the driving forces of the late-1970s punk rock scene in Britain.

The band, fronted by their original singer, Jesse Lynn-Dean, will play songs from the re- released Punkryonics album, plus songs from their latest offering, Punk Prayer, which was released in 2022.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 9pm (doors open 8pm), cost 40 euros and are available from www.ticketsource.eu/wag-promotions